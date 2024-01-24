Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALGM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 855,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.