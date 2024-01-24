SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$22.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$13.17 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$12.88 and a 12-month high of C$23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

