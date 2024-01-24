SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

SLM Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 357,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

About SLM

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.