Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

