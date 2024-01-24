The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.