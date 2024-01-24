Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amcor by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amcor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

