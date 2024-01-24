Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.83.
MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $222.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.80.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
