Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 126,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sight Sciences news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 126,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $344,922.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 and have sold 2,881,348 shares worth $16,864,181. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 568,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.