Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $40.25

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

