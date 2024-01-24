Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 245,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251,872 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.