Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$38.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

A number of research firms have commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 1.0 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

