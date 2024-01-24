Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
