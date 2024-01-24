Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 231.67

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($2.94).

MNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Stock Performance

M&G Company Profile

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 223.10 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92).

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.