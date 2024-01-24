Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $217.87

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $237.10 on Friday. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.