Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411,008 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

