Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

