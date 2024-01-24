Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 657.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 170,161 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

