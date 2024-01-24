Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $5.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

