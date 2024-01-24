Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $428.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.86.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $407.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

