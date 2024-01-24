D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

