LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
TREE stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.24.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
