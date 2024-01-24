GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $84.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

