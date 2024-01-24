Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.