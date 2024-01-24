Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OR

Insider Buying and Selling

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OR opened at C$19.49 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5801235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.