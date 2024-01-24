Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

