SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$28.85.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

