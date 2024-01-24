SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.6 %
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.