Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $649.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

