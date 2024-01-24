Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $649.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
Featured Stories
