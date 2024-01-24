Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

