Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ossiam increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

