Head to Head Analysis: Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) vs. Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garden Stage and Forge Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forge Global $69.38 million 4.85 -$111.86 million ($0.52) -3.69

Garden Stage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forge Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A Forge Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Garden Stage and Forge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Forge Global has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.69%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garden Stage and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A Forge Global -133.97% -28.75% -26.02%

Summary

Forge Global beats Garden Stage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets. It also provides data solutions that analyzes and makes investment decisions in the private market. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

