Head-To-Head Review: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.33 -$16.33 million N/A N/A Match Group $3.19 billion 3.12 $361.95 million $1.77 20.65

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 14 0 2.70

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,124.69%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $49.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79% Match Group 15.42% -173.16% 11.93%

Summary

Match Group beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

