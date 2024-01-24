Financial Survey: bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -2.79

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -2,244.15% -80.82% -69.38% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneMedNet beats bioAffinity Technologies on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.