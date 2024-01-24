Comparing Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) & Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Kronos Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 27.35 Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.58 $104.50 million ($0.56) -17.29

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wacker Chemie. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacker Chemie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacker Chemie 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Wacker Chemie and Kronos Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kronos Worldwide has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Wacker Chemie.

Profitability

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Kronos Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide -3.96% -7.12% -3.51%

Dividends

Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kronos Worldwide pays out -135.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kronos Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Kronos Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.Wacker Chemie AG operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.