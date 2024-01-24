Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Review

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Keyera and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy 19.94% 7.35% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keyera and Viper Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.35 Viper Energy $866.47 million 6.27 $151.67 million $2.29 13.33

Analyst Recommendations

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Keyera and Viper Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viper Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Keyera currently has a consensus price target of $32.06, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Keyera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than Viper Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Keyera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

