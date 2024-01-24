Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

