Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

