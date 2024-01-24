Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
