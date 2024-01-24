Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of AMD opened at $168.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

