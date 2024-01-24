Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $315.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday stock opened at $291.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a twelve month low of $167.50 and a twelve month high of $293.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

