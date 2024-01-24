Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

