Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $429.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

