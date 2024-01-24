Guggenheim Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Neutral”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

