Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.