Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Cut to $0.85

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.95 to $0.85 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,571.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

