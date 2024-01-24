AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT Raised to $3.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
