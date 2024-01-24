Scotiabank Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sector Perform

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.46 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CAE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CAE by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CAE by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 561,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 266,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.