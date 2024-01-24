MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOFG opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

