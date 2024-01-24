Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Critical Analysis

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.25 $21.11 million $2.84 8.46

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 21.06% 13.22% 1.19%

Summary

California BanCorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

