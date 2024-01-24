Head to Head Comparison: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 26.88% 10.91% 3.45% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.15 billion 1.99 $923.00 million $6.66 9.77 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.91 $32.25 million $1.68 7.83

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mr. Cooper Group and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Runway Growth Finance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

