Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

