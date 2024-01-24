Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.