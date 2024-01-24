Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

